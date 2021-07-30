Global Thick Film Devices Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Thick Film Devices Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thick Film Devices Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thick film devices are single-layered or multi-layered structures and are made up by the deposition of a formulated paste on a substrate. The substrate can be made of various materials such as ceramic, polymeric, and metallic. The layer deposited on the substrate facilitates electrical, mechanical, or chemical functionality for the device, in which the layer is fabricated.
One of the main trends witnessed in the global thick film Devices market is the increasing focus on energy management. The governments in various countries have introduced stringent regulations on power consumption, forcing manufacturers to reduce energy consumption. The need to reduce power consumption has driven many organizations to adopt industrial microcontrollers.
One of the main factors driving the market is the technological advancements in semiconductor space. The main reason for such technological advancements is the increasing demand for digitization of consumer electronics.
This report focuses on Thick Film Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thick Film Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Panasonic
Samsung
Vishay
ROHM Semiconductor
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Capacitor
Thermistors
Photovoltaic Cells
Heaters
Circuit Devices
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Infrastructure
