Global Touch Sensor Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Touch sensors detect touch or the presence of close objects without relying on physical contact. Since, it does not have any moving parts like that of mechanical switch or potentiometer, it is more convenient and reliable to use.

The growing demand for touch-enabled devices like smartphones and tablets coupled with the rising adoption of touch-enabled e-readers, interactive displays, and digital signage will aid in the growth of this market. Also, the widespread availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets, such as China and India, and the increasing number of end users accessing the Internet on smartphones and tablets will bolster the demand for touch-enabled smartphones and tablets during the forecast period. This increase in the demand for smartphones and tablets will, in turn, necessitate the utilization of touch sensors for the production of such devices; thus, resulting in market growth.

The global Touch Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Touch Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Touch Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Atmel

Cypress Semiconductor

FUJITSU

BeanAir

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Monitors

Others

