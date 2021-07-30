In this report, the Global Touchless Sensing Equipment Growth Potential Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Touchless Sensing Equipment Growth Potential Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Touchless sensing is a software-dependent and advanced form of human-machine interaction, where the user can control and monitor devices through contactless modes. This technology is incorporated into mobile phones, tablets, PDAs and other computer-enabled devices.

The increase in demand for touchless sensing in mobile devices is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. Several countries such as Australia, the Philippines, the US, the UK, India, and Chile have imposed strict restrictions that prevent the use of mobile devices while driving. The introduction of these regulations has resulted in the augmented demand for touchless sensing technologies such as voice recognition in mobile devices. As a result, there is an increasing demand and adoption of mobile devices equipped with voice recognition applications, which induces vendors to increase their R&D investment and develop applications with voice command options. Additionally, the demand for facial recognition systems in smartphones will also drive the demand for the market in the coming years.

The Americas is estimated to account for more than 40% of the total market share by 2023 and also dominate the touchless sensing equipment market throughout the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grohe

Jaquar

Kohler

3M Cogent

Assa Abloy

Boon Edam

Stanley Access Technologies

Safran

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic Doors

Contactless Card Access Systems

Gait Analysis Systems

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Touchless Sanitary Ware

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

