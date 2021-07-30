Global Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Transparent Conductive Films are optically transparent and electrically conductive in thin layers. They are an important component of a number of electronic devices including Liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, touchscreens and photovoltaic.
Japan region is the largest supplier of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF), with a production market share nearly 57%. Asia other (ex. China and Japan) is the second largest supplier of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF), enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2015.
Japan is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34%. Following Japan, Asia other (ex. China and Japan) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20% in 2015.
Market competition is not intense. Cambrios, TDK, FujiFilm and Gunze are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) market is valued at 63 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cambrios
TDK
3M
Nuovo Film
Blue nanao
NANOGAP
Mogreat
Coldstones
FujiFilm
Gunze
JTOUCH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silver Nanowires TCF
Metal Mesh TCF
Other Metal Nanowires TCF
Segment by Application
Liquid-crystal Displays
OLEDs
Touchscreens
Others
