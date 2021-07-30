Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wood-coating-trends-and-forecast-2019
Wood Coating is coating for wood products, widely used in furniture, doors, windows, floors, wainscoting, wooden musical instruments, sporting goods, stationery, toys, and etc.
The Wood Coating industry has developed maturely all over the world, with full competition and challenges. The industry concentration is low for the key manufacturers producing wood coating products throughout the world. The key manufacturers are growing stronger through merger and acquisition. The key manufacturers are mainly in China, Europe, USA, and Japan etc. e.g. Akzo Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin Williams, San Marco Group, RPM Inc, Brillux, Tikkurila, Henkel etc.
At present, China has the largest production share in the world with 28.79%; USA is the second, with 22.48%, and then Europe, 19.64%.
The wood price is easily affected by the raw materials and the downstream demand. The raw materials are affected by the global oil price, so the future is full of uncertainty.
The global Wood Coating market is valued at 8740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wood Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Akzo Nobel(NL)
PPG Industrial Coatings(US)
Nippon Paint(JP)
Valspar Corporation(US)
Sherwin Williams(US)
San Marco Group(IT)
RPM Inc(US)
Brillux(DE)
Tikkurila(FI)
Henkel(DE)
Diamond Vogel Paint(US)
Kansai Paint(JP)
Basf(US)
Craig & Rose(UK)
Dupont(US)
Meffert AG(DE)
Taihog Group(TW)
Sacal(UK)
Hempel(DK)
Carpoly Chemical(CN)
Yip’s Chemical(CN)
Zhanchen Coating(CN)
China paints(CN)
Guangdong Junedos Building Materials(CN)
SanKeShu(CN)
JunZiLan coating group(CN)
Guangdong Badese(CN)
Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)
Sanxia Painting(CN)
Guangdong Huilong(CN)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Curing Type
Solvent Type
Segment by Application
Wooden Furniture
Indoor Decoration
Wood Floor
Wooden Toys
Wooden Outdoor
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wood-coating-trends-and-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Wood Coating Trends and Forecast 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com