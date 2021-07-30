In this report, the Global Zirconium Oxide Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zirconium Oxide Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zirconium oxide (also known as zirconia or as zirconic anhydride, ZrO2) is a toxic white power that is insoluble in water but soluble in mineral acids. Its most naturally occurring form, with a monoclinic crystalline structure, is the mineral baddeleyite. The dopant stabilized cubic structured zirconia, which is synthesized in various colors, is mainly used as a gemstone and a diamond simulant.

The zirconium oxide industry concentration is relatively high; there are not so many manufacturers in the world. The giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, such as Zircoa, has perfect products. As to France, the Imerys has become a global leader. In Japan, it is Showa Denko that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Fujian and Henan province.

Many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Imerys and Saint-Gobain, who have plants in China. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market such as some American and Japanese companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Imerys

Saint-Gobain

Showa Denko

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Doral(AFM)

Zircoa

Bengbu Zhongheng

Sanxiang Advanced Materials

Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia

Guangdong Orient

Jingjiehui Group

Jiaozuo Kelida

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

Zhejiang Zr-Valley

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide

Chemical Zirconium Oxide

Segment by Application

Refractory Materials and Casting

Advanced Ceramics and Special Products

Abrasive Material

Investment Casting

Dye and Pigment

