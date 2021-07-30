Green Cement and Concrete Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Green cement is known as sustainable construction material as it leaves noticeably less carbon foot prints than conventional cement when it comes to its manufacturing and usage. The composition of green cement consist of 95% recycled fly ash and 5% renewable liquid additives. The functional properties of green cement is almost similar to the conventional cement. Additionally, cement uses 20% less water compared to conventional cement. The market of green cement and concrete is at it nascent stage but it expected to witness steady growth in the forthcoming future.

The market for green cement and concrete is expected to escalate due to owing to increase in uptake of alternative fuels sourced from renewable materials and waste namely used oils, foundry sand, filter cakes, solid recovered fuels, animal meals, sewage sludge, and fly ashes. Additionally, emerging need and increasing efforts regarding reduction of carbon footprints is also fueling the market. However, strength of green cement is a subject of concern which is hampering the market growth. With the increase resistance to environmental forces imparted by green and need to create a sustainable society is expected to fuel the demand for green cement and concrete in forthcoming future.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Anhui Conch Cement Company

2. Calera Corporation

3. CeraTech

4. China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)

5. HeidelbergCement AG

6. Italcementi

7. LafargeHolcim

8. Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

9. Taiwan Cement Corporation

10. Votorantim cimentos S. A.

The global green cement and concrete market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as fly ash based, geopolymer, slag based and others. Similarly, based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial, infrastructure, residential and others.

Green Cement and Concrete Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Green Cement and Concrete Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

