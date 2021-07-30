India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Estimated Forecast

India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism market to touch US$ 5 Billion by 2025.“India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Inbound MICE tourism market.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India Inbound MICE travelersarrival, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India Inbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India Inbound MICE tourism market.A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 16 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India Inbound MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are United States, United Kingdom, UAE, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, France, China, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Russia Federation, Philippines and other countries

Kenneth Research offers a India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market research study on INDIA INBOUND MEETINGS, INCENTIVES, CONFERENCES AND EXHIBITIONS (MICE) TOURISM MARKET which provides an in-depth analysis of various aspects of the industry during the forecast. The report discusses the India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market size, value, volume, key players, end users, growth opportunities and challenges along with a competitive analysis of this industry. This comprehensive study includes

The major highlights of INDIA INBOUND MEETINGS, INCENTIVES, CONFERENCES AND EXHIBITIONS (MICE) TOURISM MARKET report are:

Recent India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market trends and developments are discussed at length with a comparison with historical statistics of the industry.

The INDIA INBOUND MEETINGS, INCENTIVES, CONFERENCES AND EXHIBITIONS (MICE) TOURISM MARKET is anticipated to observe a India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market size of USD XXX by the end of 2027 and witness a compound annual growth rate of XX% during the forecast period.

The competition in INDIA INBOUND MEETINGS, INCENTIVES, CONFERENCES AND EXHIBITIONS (MICE) TOURISM MARKET is analyzed in detail and profiling of key players in the India Inbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market are mentioned in the report. The strategies used by these companies for business growth and other financials such as revenue, sales, profits, mergers, acquisitions and product profiling is also included in this report.

The geographical scope of the industry consists of regional analysis of: North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Findings:

• India inbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 38 Billion by 2025

• India is emerging as the fastest growing inbound MICE tourism market

• India will attract more than 1.4 Million MICE travelers by 2018

• United States and China will become most popular MICE travelers nation by 2025

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India InboundMICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

• Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in India& Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Major 16 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in India& Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Inbound MICE Tourism Market

Table of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

2.1 Inbound Travelers Visitation in India & Forecast

2.2 Inbound Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

3. Market Size & Analysis: India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

3.1 Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation in India & Forecast

3.2 Inbound MICE Travelers Spending in India & Forecast

4. India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

4.1 India Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

4.2 India Inbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast

5. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the IndiaInbound MICE Travelers Market

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors

