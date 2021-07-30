Insulin Delivery Devices Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2027 | BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Owen Mumford,

The research provides in-depth study and analysis on Insulin Delivery Devices market. This report also gives complete overview of the global market, covering the different aspects such as product definitions along with leading market players. To get better perspectives of global market, relevant chart and graphs are included in the report.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Insulin Delivery Devices market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Insulin Delivery Devices market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Insulin Delivery Devices market dynamics effecting the Insulin Delivery Devices market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Global insulin delivery devices market, based on product segmented into insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin syringes, pen needles and others. In 2017, insulin pens segment held the largest share of the market by product type. The insulin pumps segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

The increasing rate of obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity is one of the major issue that affect people of all ages and incomes globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. And out of these over 650 million adults were obese. Hence, this is expected to increase the demand of insulin delivery devices in the coming years.

The major players operating in the insulin delivery devices market include BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Owen Mumford, Ltd., Sanofi among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February, 2018, Medtronic launched MiniMed (TM) 670G system for patients with 7-13 years of age.

The report segments the global insulin delivery devices market as follows:

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market – By Product

Insulin Pens

Reusable Insulin Pens

Disposable Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Tube Pumps

Patch Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Pen Needles

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Others

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market – By End User

Patients/Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

