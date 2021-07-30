Insulin Pumps Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2017 to 2027 | Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Debiotech S.A, CELLNOVO, SOOIL Developments

The research provides in-depth study and analysis on Insulin Pumps market. This report also gives complete overview of the global market, covering the different aspects such as product definitions along with leading market players. To get better perspectives of global market, relevant chart and graphs are included in the report.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Insulin Pumps market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Insulin Pumps market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Insulin Pumps market dynamics effecting the Insulin Pumps market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

The increasing technological advancements due to the increased demand for product development. However, the availability of alternatives for insulin delivery pumps are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

The global insulin pumps market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The insulin pumps market is segmented on the basis of product, type and application. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into pumps and accessories. By type, the insulin pumps market is segmented into tethered and untethered types. On the basis of application segment, the market is classified as type I diabetes and type II diabetes. The insulin pumps include the applications such as type I diabetes and type II diabetes. The insulin pumps by application, the dominance of type I diabetes segment attributes to the alleviation from large costs that are incurred by the companies for in-house activities.

The factors that are responsible for the type I diabetes include genetics, exposure to viruses and other environmental factors that develops in adults but also typically appears during childhood or adolescence phase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, approximately 23 million people had diagnosed with diabetes in the United States, whereas people with type I diabetes accounted for approximately 5% to 10%, or approximately 1.2 to 2.3 million in the country. Furthermore, the IDF also projected with type I diabetes that represent approximately 10% of the diabetes population worldwide. Thus, the increasing prevalence of type I diabetes help to boost the growth of the global insulin market in the coming years.

Over the years, researchers have been carrying out research activities which have resulted to product innovations. Products with increased technology with more effective benefits is a major requirement in the treatment for diabetes. As the prevalence of diabetes is increasing across the world, the demand for more products with advancements is also boosting up. The growing innovations in novel insulin pump products is a boosting factor that helps to propelling the growth for the market.

For instance, in July 2018, the Roche received a CE mark for its Accu-Chek Solo micropump system. The system is a small tube-free insulin delivery that offers to their users the choice to bolus directly from the pump. It is fully functional handheld device that comprise detach and re-attach function of pump without wasting insulin. The Accu-Chek Solo micropump integrates and the Roche’s digital health solutions contributing in a combination to provide more effective and personalized diabetes management to their users. Moreover, in the March 2018, the Medtronic announced to have a FDA approval for their latest smart technology of standalone CGM named the Guardian Connect system. The Guardian Connect system has the advanced feature including alert system that helps in aware people about potential high or low glucose level events, up to 60 minutes in advance.

The key players operating in the field of insulin pumps market worldwide include Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Debiotech S.A, CELLNOVO, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, MicroPort, Scientific Corporation, Valeritas Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AGand and among others.

The report segments the global insulin pumps market as follows:

Global Insulin Pumps Market – By Product

Pumps

Accessories

Global Insulin Pumps Market – By Type

Tethered

Untethered

Global Insulin Pumps Market – By Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

