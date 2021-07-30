ITSM Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- BMC Software, CA Technologies, Servicenow, Cherwell and more…

A new market study, titled “Global ITSM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

ITSM Market



The ITSM industry refers to the Information Technology Service Management industry. The principal role of the industry is to make policies for various informational, technological departments and ensure that the designs and the protocols are followed rigorously. Every company has its set of rules that all the IT departments need to follow to make, deliver, or market the IT products of their clients. Thus, the following industry is concerned more about how the services are offered through proportionate use of processes, information technology, and an appropriate mixture of people. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers’ needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology.

The ITSM industry goes hand in glove with the IT industry. There are stark differences in both sectors. While the IT industry focuses its goals on designing and implementation of IT services, the ITSM industry focuses on the customer side of the business. They understand customer requirements and design plans based on their needs. The goal is to have continuous improvements in processes rather than working on the products themselves.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Servicenow

Cherwell Software

HPE

Citrix Systems

Axios Systems

IBM

Heat Software

Hornbill

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service portfolio management

Configuration and change management

Service desk software

Operations and performance management

Dashboard, reporting, and analytics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Government and public sector

Energy and utilities

Travel and hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

The ITSM industry can find its application in almost any industry which uses IT systems for their day to day tasks. Major fields that would benefit the most because of the boom in the industry is Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and life sciences, Telecommunication and IT and other major industries like education and manufacturing.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



