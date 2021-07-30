Location Based Services & Real-Time Location System Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2025 | Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Global Location Based Services (LBS) & Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market to reach USD 111 billion by 2025.

Global Location Based Services (LBS) & Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market valued approximately USD 13.95 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing use of mobile phones for advertisement and implementation of location-based services and real-time location system in several industrial applications are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Location Based Services (LBS) & Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market. However, presence of non-uniform data, risk associated with privacy and legal restrictions are the main reasons that hamper the market growth.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017143

The regional analysis of Global Location Based Services (LBS) & Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Cisco Systems, Google Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ESRI, Ericsson, Teldio, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Qualcomm, Apple, Pitney Bowes, Galigeo, Foursquare, Teldio, Living Map, Navigine, Infsoft, Airista, Geomoby and so on.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017143

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Software

– Services

– Hardware

By Location:

– Outdoor

– Indoor

By Vertical:

– Government, Defense, and Public Sector

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Media and Entertainment

– Others

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017143

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.