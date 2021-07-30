Medical Robots Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027 | Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., Arxium, EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Kirby Lester, LLC

The research provides in-depth study and analysis on Medical Robots market. This report also gives complete overview of the global market, covering the different aspects such as product definitions along with leading market players. To get better perspectives of global market, relevant chart and graphs are included in the report.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Medical Robots market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Medical Robots market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Medical Robots market dynamics effecting the Medical Robots market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report includes the driving factors such as increasing training programs for robotic surgeries, rise in the developments for medical robots in Asia, rise in the number of surgical procedures. The restraint for the market is evaluated as the high cost of the surgical procedures and installation. The opportunities for the market are evolution of nanorobots in cancer treatment and increased preferences of patient for robotic surgeries. Similarly, the trend that are expected to drive the growth of the market in coming future are development of microbots and development of therapeutic robots.

Key industry players operating in the field of medical robots across the globe include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc. (Auris Surgical robotics), Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., Arxium, EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Kirby Lester, LLC among others.

The product segment is divided into sub segments such as surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radio surgery robots, hospitals & pharmacy robots and others. The surgical robot holds the largest market share by the product whereas the rehabilitation robots is the fastest growing segment. The dominancy is expected to be continued by the surgical robots due to the advantages offered such as minimally invasive procedure, less time consuming procedure and more. The market for medical robots by the product segment is expected to reach US$ 18,819.9 million by 2025 in the forecasted period. Surgical robots segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 46.3% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 to account for a market share of 42.6% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

The report segments the global medical robots market as follows:

Global Medical Robots Market – By Product

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robots

Others

Global Medical Robots Market – By Application

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Urology

Cardiology

Others

Global Medical Robots Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Medical Robots Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Robots Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

– Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

