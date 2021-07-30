Neem Extract Market by Application (Agriculture, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

The report on “Neem Extract Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Neem extracts are derived from neem seed, leaves, and bark, and are used in a variety of products across the agriculture, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. Neem possesses a number of medicinal properties because of which it is an ideal ingredient in several organic products. Growing awareness about the side effects related to extensive use of chemical-based personal care products such as soaps, shampoos and cosmetics which includes artificial components, and adoption of bio fertilizers are some of the factors that foster the growth of the neem extract market. The neem extract market is bifurcated on the basis of application and geography. In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the world neem extract market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

E.I.D Parry India Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd, Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, Parker India Group, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., Gramin India AgriBusiNes

Based on application, the agriculture segment holds the largest share, almost two-thirds of the overall market. Growing concerns about environmental degradation have led to increased demand for organic pesticides and fertilizers. Thus, to maintain the quality of soil and prevent harmful effects of synthetic pesticides, neem-based agriculture products are increasingly being used. The segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2016-2022. However, the personal care segment is likely to exhibit the fastest growth rate, owing to the growing demand of organic personal care products (cosmetics, oral hygiene and similar others).

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the world neem extract market based on various regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andLAMEA. The mentioned regions are segmented based on prominent countries where the demand for neem extract is anticipated to boost in the coming years.

