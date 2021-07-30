Nurse Call Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide | With Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems Inc., SCHRACK SECONET AG And Others

The global nurse call systems market accounted to US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,936.83 Mn by 2027.

Key Competitors In Nurse Call Systems Market are Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems Inc., SCHRACK SECONET AG, STANLEY Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Rauland And Others

Purview of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market and submarkets. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global nurse call systems industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below;

2019: Critical Alert Systems has announced a partnership with Bernoulli Health, developer of Bernoulli One. The platform fuses Bernoulli One’s real-time, patient-generated data, including live-streaming waveforms and alert notifications intelligently aggregated and filtered from multiple physiologic devices and EHRs, with Critical Alert Systems’ staff assignment, advanced, rules-based routing and distribution capabilities.

2018: Ascom Holding AG with Dräger AG & Co. KGaA has launched integrated clinical alarm management solution in North America. The solution was introduced for Ascom’s Unite Connect and it has received FDA clearance for sales and distribution in the US. The product is also available in the Canadian market.

2017: Beacon Communications, LLC entered into partnership with STANLEY Healthcare Connected, and will offer STANLEY Healthcare’s senior living solutions – including the Arial emergency call solution and WanderGuard BLUE wander management solution to new and existing customers in western United States.

Market segmentation:

By Equipment (Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems, Buttons, and Integrated Communication Systems),

Technology (Wired Systems and Wireless Systems),

Application (Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, and Other Applications),

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes & Medical Assisted Living Centers, and Other End Users) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The target audience for the report on the market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market has been provided to determine the market potential.

