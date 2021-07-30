Passenger Boarding Bridge Market to Hit $2,035.24 Bn and Reflecting Size Expansion at 9.5% CAGR by 2025 with Thyssenkrupp AG CIMC Group Ltd. FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB Vataple Group Ltd., MHI-TES, Ameribridge,

According to Publisher, the Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market is accounted for $899.26 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,035.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising demand for very large aircraft increasing air passenger traffic, modernization of existing airports are driving the market growth. However, long product life cycle of passenger boarding bridges may restrict the market growth.

Passenger boarding bridges (PBB) are used to enhance passenger comfort on the way from the terminal to the plane. Passenger Boarding Bridges can be found in many configurations and may be fixed or movable depending upon the installation. Additionally, it increases security by providing a controlled and a safe passage to the passengers from the boarding gate in the terminal to their seat on aircraft.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Shinmaywa Industries Ltd

Adelte Group

Hubner GmbH & Co. Kg.

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK

Airport Equipment Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

CIMC Group Ltd.

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

Vataple Group Ltd.

MHI-TES

Ameribridge, Inc

By Application, Airport segment is constantly enhancing due to growing airport modernization programs. In modern airports, passenger boarding bridges are a passenger’s first and last point of airport contact. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rising greenfield runway projects and up gradation of existing airports in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Passenger Boarding Bridge include John Bean Technologies Corp., Shinmaywa Industries Ltd, Adelte Group, Hubner GmbH & Co. Kg., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK, Airport Equipment Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, CIMC Group Ltd., FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, Vataple Group Ltd., MHI-TES and Ameribridge, Inc.

Drive Systems Covered:

– Hydraulic

– Electro-Mechanical

Structures Covered:

– Glass-Walled

– Steel-Walled

Types Covered:

– Moveable

– Fixed

Models Covered:

– 3-Tunnel

– 2-Tunnel

– Other Models

Products Covered:

– Apron Drive Bridge

– Commuter Bridge

– Nose-Loader Bridge

– T- Bridge

– Other Products

Applications Covered:

– Large Aircraft

– Medium Aircraft

– Small Aircraft

End Users Covered:

– Seaport

– Airport

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

