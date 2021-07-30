Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2019-2026 | Accenture, CGI, Workday, Infosys, IBM, NGA, Ceridian, Neeyamo, Genpact

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Payroll Outsourcing Services market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Payroll Outsourcing Services market.

Major players in the global Payroll Outsourcing Services market include:

Accenture

CGI

Workday

Infosys

IBM

NGA

Ceridian

Neeyamo

Genpact

Logica

ADP

Calibre Point

Cegedim

On the basis of types, the Payroll Outsourcing Services market is primarily split into:

Hybrid

Fully outsourced

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Retail

Institutions (BFSI)

Banking/Insurance

Telecommunication

Government

Travel and Hospitality

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Contents:

1 Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Overview

2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Payroll Outsourcing Services Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

