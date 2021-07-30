Preterm Birth Control Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2017 to 2027 | Integra LifeSciences, Panpac Medical Corp., Smiths Medical, Thomas Medical

The research provides in-depth study and analysis on Preterm Birth Control market. This report also gives complete overview of the global market, covering the different aspects such as product definitions along with leading market players. To get better perspectives of global market, relevant chart and graphs are included in the report.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Preterm Birth Control market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Preterm Birth Control market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Preterm Birth Control market dynamics effecting the Preterm Birth Control market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific per-term birth control market is expected to grow with CAGR of 5.1% to US$ 325.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 222.4 Mn in 2017.

Global preterm birth control market, based on the treatment method was segmented devices and pharmaceutical treatment. In 2017, the pharmaceutical treatment segment held the largest share of the market, by treatment method and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use, lesser side effects, and its increasing use by the healthcare professionals for preterm birth control.

The market for preterm birth control is expected to grow due to rising number of preterm births across the globe as well as increasing number of initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote the use of preterm birth control therapeutics and devices. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device research and development as well as increasing healthcare expenditure of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the preterm birth control market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the preterm birth control market include CooperSurgical, Inc., MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., Integra LifeSciences, Panpac Medical Corp., Smiths Medical, Thomas Medical, Kangge Medical, Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and BEN WAY ENTERPRISES SDN BHD among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2018, FDA approved Makena a progestin injection by AMAG Pharmaceuticals for the prevention of preterm birth. Launch of new products and therapeutics by the manufacturers and distributors of preterm birth control system are also expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

The report segments the global preterm birth control market as follows:

Global Preterm Birth Control Market – By Treatment Method

• Devices

• Cervical Cerclage Devices

• Vaginal Pessaries

• Pharmaceutical Treatment

