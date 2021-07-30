Remote Towers Market Booming Massively in Worldwide with Top Key Players: Frequentis Group, Harris, Indra Navia AS, Leonardo S.P.A, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Saab

Remote tower solutions provide an approach to air traffic control by digitizing and incorporating airport functions. It allows air base Air Traffic Control (ATC) or Flight Information Service (FIS) from a remote position to facilitate streaming in real time of the view and to maintain a level of operational safety. The remote towers market is anticipated to grow as there is a high demand for remote towers due to increasing air traffic at tier 1 airports.

Rapid increase in the number of airports due to the high demand for air transit, increased need for efficiency and safety are majorly driving the remote tower market. Remote tower is also a potential alternative to the construction of a new control tower when an airport expands and helps in cost savings. Limited network infrastructure and the capacity issue of big airports due to fire, technical failure or a security issue hindering the Remote Tower market growth. However, modernization, digitalization, and overall growth of Air Traffic Management industry providing opportunities for the Remote Tower Market to grow.

Key players profiled in the report include Frequentis Group, Harris Corporation, Indra Navia AS, Leonardo S.P.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies, Thales Group

The “Global Remote Towers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Remote Towers industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Remote Towers market with detailed market segmentation by operation type, system type, application and geography. The global Remote Towers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Remote Towers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Remote Towers market is segmented on the basis of operation type, system type,and application. Based on operation type, the market is segmented single, multiple,and contingency. On the basis of the system type the market is segmented into airport equipment, remote tower module,and network solutions. Based on application, the market is segmented communication,information & control,flight data handling, surveillance,and visualization.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OPERATION TYPE

8. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SYSTEM TYPE

9. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. REMOTE TOWERS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. FREQUENTIS GROUP

12.2. HARRIS CORPORATION

12.3. INDRA NAVIA AS

12.4. LEONARDO S.P.A

12.5. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

12.6. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

12.7. RAYTHEON COMPANY

12.8. SAAB AB

12.9. SEARIDGE TECHNOLOGIES

12.10. THALES GROUP

13. APPENDIX

