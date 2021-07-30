Research Report on China Corrugated Paper Product Industry, 2017-2021 | Analysis By Production, Revenue And Gross Margin

Corrugated paper is a common material for paper packing boxes. Corrugated paper products discussed in this report mainly refer to packaging materials made of corrugated paper including corrugated boards, corrugated boxes, etc. Corrugated paper is featured with the following qualities that other packing products cannot substitute:

(1) Low cost, light weight, easy processing, high intensity, and easy to store and transport. (2) Easily decomposed, recycling and reusing. (3) Good printing adaptability and environmental performance. Corrugated paper can be printed with water-based ink and can be served as packaging for food and digital products.

According to CRI, Corrugated paper product industry is one of the most important sub-industries of packaging. Corrugated paper products can be applied in various fields including digital electronics, food, beverage, medicine, daily chemicals, machines, etc. For the past few years, global corrugated paper packaging industry kept transferring to Asian regions including China, so Asian and China’s corrugated paper packaging industry is playing an increasingly important role in the whole world.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060706

Recent years have witnessed a decline in China’s economic growth, meanwhile growth of demand of traditional industries for corrugated paper products declines. However, the rising e-commerce promotes the development of express industry in China. From 2008 to 2016, number of online consumers rose from 74 million to 467 million in China, and total number of expressage rose from 1,513 million to 31,283 million in the same period, growing almost 20 times in 8 years, which greatly promotes the demand for corrugated paper products. The demand for food, beverage and other consumer goods grows with the rising income level of Chinese residents, which promotes the demand for corrugated paper products to some extent.

According to CRI, due to the non-standardized property, the general business model of corrugated paper products is MTO, namely producing products according to the production process and quality required by orders from customers. In addition, its range of sales will not exceed 300 kilometers due to the lower unit price. Most of the customers are within 300-kilometer straight-line distance to the factories, and enterprises need to lay out production bases according to customer distribution.

According to CRI, the Chinese government has strengthened pollution control in recent years, and many middle and small-sized enterprises are forced to close down, so a part of the outdated capacity is eliminated. However, due to the rising price of packaging paper since 2016, many large paper-making enterprises have to build new production lines of corrugated paper and cardboard paper. For instance, Shandong Sun Paper is building new product lines of corrugated paper and cardboard paper, and its annual production capacity of corrugated paper and cardboard paper will reach 0.9 million tons after its new high-end packaging paper project being completed in 2019. Besides, Shanying Paper plans to expand its production capacity from the previous 3.6 million tons to 7.6 million tons, not excluding large surplus after 2022.

It is estimated that China’s economy will keep growing in the next few years, and the demand for corrugated paper products will keep growing. For investors, there are many opportunities in China’s corrugated paper products market.

Readers can acquire the following information or more through this report:

-Development Status of China Paper Packing Industry

-Development Environment of China Corrugated Paper Product Industry

-Analysis on Supply of Corrugated Paper in China

-Analysis on Demand of Corrugated Paper in China

-Price Trend of Corrugated Paper in China

-Analysis on Import and Export of Corrugated Paper

-Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in Development of Corrugated Paper Industry in China

-Threats and Challenges in China’s Corrugated Paper Industry

-Forecast on Development of Corrugated Paper Industry in China, 2017-2021

Table of Contents

1 Overview on China Corrugated Paper Product Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.2.1 Classification of Corrugated Medium

1.2.2 Classification of Corrugated Board

1.2.3 Classification of Corrugated Paper Products

1.3 Usages of Corrugated Paper Products

1.4 Research Methods of the Report

1.4.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.4.2 Data Sources

1.5 About CRI

2 Analysis on China Corrugated Paper Products Industry, 2012-2016

2.1 Development Environment of Corrugated Paper Products in China

2.1.1 Development Environment of Global Corrugated Paper Products

2.1.2 Economic Environment of Corrugated Paper Products in China

2.1.3 Policy Environment of Corrugated Paper Products in China

2.2 Analysis on Supply of Corrugated Paper Products in China, 2012-2016

2.2.1 Analysis on Production Capacity of Corrugated Paper Products in China

2.2.2 Analysis on Production Volume of Corrugated Paper Products in China

2.2.3 Production Volume by Product Category

2.2.4 Price Trend of Corrugated Paper Products in China

2.3 Analysis on Demand for Corrugated Paper in China Market, 2012-2016

2.3.1 Analysis on Major Downstream Industry of Corrugated Paper Products

2.3.2 Analysis on Demand for Corrugated Paper Products

2.3.3 Market Scale of Corrugated Paper Products

3 Analysis on Market Competition in China Corrugated Paper Product Industry, 2015-2017

3.1 Analysis on Barriers to Entry in China Corrugated Paper Industry

3.1.1 Policy Barriers of Corrugated Paper Product Industry

3.1.2 Economic Barriers of Corrugated Paper Product Industry

3.1.3 Barriers of Sales Channel in Corrugated Paper Product Industry

3.2 Competition Status in China Corrugated Paper Product Industry

3.2.1 Bargaining Ability of Upstream Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Ability of Consumers

3.2.3 Competition Status of China Corrugated Paper Product Industry

3.2.4 Potential Competitors in Corrugated Paper Product Industry

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

View Source : Research Report on China Corrugated Paper Product Industry, 2017-2021 | Analysis By Production, Revenue And Gross Margin