Shoulder Fired Weapon System Market 2019-27 Huge Growth by Focuses on Major Players- Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, MBDA Holdings SAS, Saab AB, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Nammo AS, Roketsan

A shoulder-fired weapon is also known as man-portable weapon or shoulder-launched weapon and is a self-propelled and explosive-carrying projectile fired at a target. It is being used according to the range of the target namely: short range, medium range and extended range shoulder-fired weapon. Some of the major driver which further fuel the shoulder-fired weapon system market in the forecast period are growing demand for lightweight guided weapons and surging need for new-generation anti-tank weapons.

The system requirements and design constraints, long-range weapon system and defeating active protection systems and countermeasures are some of the factors which may hamper the shoulder-fired weapon system market. However, the mounting technological advancement and the growing investment and demand for shoulder fired weapons in emerging nations market to expand its reach across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of shoulder-fired weapon system in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, MBDA Holdings SAS, Saab AB, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Nammo AS, Roketsan A.S., Denel SOC Ltd. and NORINCO

The “Global Shoulder Fired Weapon System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the shoulder fired weapon system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global shoulder fired weapon system market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, range and geography. The global shoulder fired weapon system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the shoulder fired weapon system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global shoulder fired weapon system market based on component, technology and range. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall shoulder fired weapon system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The shoulder fired weapon system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

