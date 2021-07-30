Smart Fleet Management Market Professional Survey Report 2027 by Key Players such as Cisco Systems, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmBH, Samsung Electronics

The “Global Smart Fleet Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart fleet management market with detailed market segmentation by mode of transportation, connectivity, application, and geography. The global smart fleet management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart fleet management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart fleet management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Continental AG

– Denso Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Infineon Technologies AG,

– Robert Bosch GmBH

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.)

– Siemens AG

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.,

– Verizon Communications, Inc.

The global smart fleet management market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation, connectivity, and application. Based on mode of transportation, the market is segmented as roadways, marine, railways, and airways. On the basis of the connectivity, the market is segmented as short range communication, long range communication, and cloud. The market on the basis of the application is classified as tracking, optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart fleet management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart fleet management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart fleet management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart fleet management market in these regions.

