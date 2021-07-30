Virtual Payment (POS) Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027 | Cisco Systems, Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co.,Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology

Virtual Payment (POS) Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component (Solution, Services); End-user (Retail, Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Virtual payment (POS) terminals is a Web-based version of a credit card swipe device that allows merchants to process orders made by mail, over the phone or online.Companies are focusing on adapting to new digital consumer behaviour by replacing traditional payment systems with virtual payment (POS) terminals.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co.,Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Company, Squirrel Systems, VeriFone Systems

Increasing demand for cashless payment services is one of the significant driving factors for the virtual payment (POS) market. Further, the elimination of hardware and software requirements is accelerating the virtual payment (POS) market by the small businesses. Also, increasing government initiatives for digital payment systems, particularly in developing economies worldwide offers a prosperous opportunity to the virtual payment (POS) market growth. However, security concerns among customers’ may hamper market growth.

The global virtual payment (POS) market is segmented into component and end-user. The market on the basis of component is bifurcated into solution and services. The virtual payment (POS) market by end-user is categorized into retail, hospitality, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others.

