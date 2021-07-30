Wearable Medical Devices Market to Incur Steady Expansion During 2017-2027 | Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., HUAWEI Technologies

The research provides in-depth study and analysis on Wearable Medical Devices market. This report also gives complete overview of the global market, covering the different aspects such as product definitions along with leading market players. To get better perspectives of global market, relevant chart and graphs are included in the report.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the wearable medical devices market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall wearable medical devices market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates wearable medical devices market dynamics effecting the wearable medical devices market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Global wearable medical devices market, based on the device type was segmented into diagnostic & monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. In 2017, the diagnostic & monitoring devices segment held the largest share of the market, by device type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness regarding fitness.

The market for wearable medical devices is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalanece of various chronic illnesses and the growth in awareness regarding fitness. In addition, rising concerns regarding home healthcare is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the wearable medical devices market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in wearable medical devices market are Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., HUAWEI Technologies Co., Polar Electro, Omron Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) launched two new wearables, HUAWEI WATCH GT and HUAWEI Band 3 Pro. The new wearables offer novel and sophisticated ways for consumers to track their activities and receive fitness coaching, based on scientific research. These product innovations and launches are expected to propel the growth of the wearable medical devices market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global wearable medical devices market as follows:

Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Other Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Insulin Pumps

Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Application

Remote Patient Monitoring

Sports & Fitness

Home Healthcare

