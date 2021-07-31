Advanced Analytics Market Outlook By Regional Analysis 2025 With Key Player: Facebook, Apple, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, And More

Advanced Analytics Market accounted for USD 7.56 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The advanced analytics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

A part of these methods are incorporated in machine learning, data mining, predictive analytics, location analytics, big data analytics and location intelligence. Various organizations offer software packages that perform advanced analytics. In simpler words, advanced analytics is used to forecast the future outcomes of any business industry.

For instance, statistics, descriptive and predictive data mining, simulation and optimization to deliver bits of knowledge to deal with business intelligence (BI) Advanced analytics offers to a wide scope of analytics that are expected to give organizations more prominent understanding into their information.The renowned players market are

Welltok, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision

Enlitic, Inc.

Next IT Corporation

iCarbonX

Amazon Web Services

Apple

Facebook Inc.

SAS

SAP

Oracle

Knime

Statsoft

Angoss

Other Players are RapidMiner, Dell, FICO, HP, Information Builders, Pitney Bowes, Prognoz, Revolution Analytics, Teradata, Accretive Technologies among others. The global advanced analytics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of advanced analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Advanced analytics totally depends upon any computer-based analytical technique that relies both on current software technology and expertise of the analyst. PCs are equipped for playing a solid role, however they are constrained. Despite the fact that they can analyze far more profound than humans, they should be guided by a learned client to expand their execution. A similar idea applies to examination.

A special analyst can take the application capacities found in analytics software like SAS or IBM’s SPSS modeler and do profitable investigation that couldn’t be performed by the product alone or even with a run of the mill end client.

According to Kirk Borne, Principal Data Scientist and Executive Advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, IoT (internet of things) along with artificial intelligence will dominate the world in the next five years.

Market Segmentation: Global Advanced Analytics Market

The global advanced analytics market is based on

Banking and financial services

Telecom and it services

Healthcare

Government and defense

Transportation and logistics

Consumer goods and retail

Geographical segments

By banking and financial services, the market is segmented into

Regulatory reforms

Customer profitability

Operational efficiency

Risk management

Credit risk analysis

Fraud detection and management

Budgeting and planning and process optimization

By telecom and IT services, the market is segmented into

Targeting offer and campaign management

Cell site optimization

Revenue assurance

Customer profitability analysis

Network dynamics and congestion control

Social network analysis

By healthcare, the market is segmented into

Predictive Modeling

Financial Performance And Monitoring

Fraud Detection And Management

By government and defense, the market is segmented into

Fraud Detection And Management

Defense Health And Scenario Planning

By transportation and logistics, the market is segmented into

Inventory Optimization

Supply Chain Planning

Sales And Operational Planning

Quality Lifecycle Management

By consumer goods and retail, the market is segmented into

Price Optimization

Customer Insight

Planning And Organization

Merchandize Planning

Size Optimization

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand to counter big data challenges.

Increasing need to address vertical specific challenges.

Deployment of solutions over cloud.

Due to extensive data generation, enterprises need advanced analytics solutions to automate the process.

High implementation cost.

Technical faults can happen during upgradation.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of the global advanced analytics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the advanced analytics market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The advanced analytics latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The advanced analytics report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

