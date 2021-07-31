Aero-engine Market Competitive Analysis by 2025: GE, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce and Safran

The worldwide market for Aero-engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 37700 million US$ in 2023, from 26700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new RFM (Research For Markets) study.

The report analyzes and presents an overview of Global Aero-engine Market study with in-depth analysis and market study is segmented by key a region which is accelerating the marketization. It encloses an in-depth research of the Aero-engine industry state and the competitive landscape globally. The report focuses on the global market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, and key players.

An aero-engine or aircraft engine is the component of the propulsion system for an aircraft that generates mechanical power. Aircraft engines are almost always either lightweight piston engines or gas turbines, except for small multi copter UAVs which are almost always electric aircraft.

Aero-engine is widely used in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts. The most proportion of Aero-engine is Commercial Aircrafts, with 72% market share in 2015.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global Aero-engine market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for global industry during the forecast period.

The report includes market shares of Aero-engine market for global, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

MARKET SEGMENT BY MANUFACTURERS, THIS REPORT COVERS

GE

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran

With the development of technology, the global average price of Aero-engine is in the decreasing trend, from 3.07 M M USD/Unit in 2011 to 2.91 M M USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

This report focuses on the Aero-engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, COVERS

Piston Engine

Gas Turbine Engine

Other Engine

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS, CAN BE DIVIDED INTO

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

