Agricultural Microbials Market Trends & Future Development Status Recorded by BASF SE, DowDuPont, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent BioSciences LLC, Arysta LifeScience Corporation

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, Protozoa), Function (Crop protection, Soil amendment), Crop Type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Other crops), Applications (Seed treatment, Soil treatment, Foliar spray, Post-harvest), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global agricultural Microbials market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of organic farming practices and rising need of residue-free crop protection items.

Market Definition:

Agricultural Microbials are referred to organisms, primarily fungi, viruses, bacteria and protozoa. These Agricultural Microbials helps in preventing the loss of necessary nutrients such as potassium, nitrogen, phosphorous and Sulphur so as to improve the soil quality. They also help to increase the crop productivity by limiting the plant diseases.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global agricultural microbial market are

Bayer AG,

Syngenta,

BASF SE,

DowDuPont,

Certis USA LLC,

Marrone Bio Innovations,

Valent BioSciences LLC,

Arysta LifeScience Corporation,

Koppert B.V.,

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.,

ChemChina,

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,

LALLEMAND Inc.,

Verdesian Life Sciences,

Indigo Ag Inc.,

Precision Laboratories LLC,

GSFC,

Novozymes,

Isagro and Monsanto Company.

Target Audience:

Key manufacturers of microbial pesticides, microbial fertilizers, and microbial bio-stimulants

Key companies in the agricultural biologicals market

Traders, distributors, and suppliers in this market

Technology providers to agricultural microbial companies

Farmer’s organizations and crop protection product manufacturers

Associations and industry bodies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bio-pesticide Industry Alliance (BPIA), International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association (IBMA), and Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO)

Concerned government authorities, commercial R&D institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in this Market

4.2 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Function & Region

4.3 North America: Agricultural Microbials Market, By Crop Type & Country

4.4 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Type & Region

4.5 Market Share: Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.4 Regulatory Framework

6 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bacteria

6.3 Fungi

6.4 Viruses

6.5 Protozoa

7 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soil Amendment

7.3 Crop Protection

8 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cereals & Grains

8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.5 Others

9 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Foliar Spray

9.3 Soil Treatment

9.4 Seed Treatment

9.5 Post-Harvest

10 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Formulation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.3 Liquid

11 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Rest of the World

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Rankings

12.3 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis) *

13.1 Syngenta,

13.2 Syngenta

13.3 Monsanto Bioag Alliance

13.4 BASF SE

13.5 Dowdupont

13.6 Certis USA LLC

13.7 Marrone Bio Innovations

13.8 Valent Biosciences LLC

13.9 Arysta Lifescience Corporation

13.10 Koppert B.V.

13.11 Bioworks, Inc.

13.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

“ * The companies listed are a representative sample of the market’s ecosystem and in no particular order”

*Details on Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Data Bridge Market Research View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

14 Appendix

14.1 Knowledge Store: Data Bridge Market Research Subscription Portal

14.2 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

Competitive Analysis:

Global agricultural microbial market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agricultural microbial market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of organic farming techniques is driving the market growth

Target specificity related with microbial pesticides is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower shelf life of microbes is expected to restrain the market demand

Lower adoption rate and high application costs of microbial is also expected to hamper the market growth

