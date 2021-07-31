Agricultural Microbials Market Trends & Future Development Status Recorded by BASF SE, DowDuPont, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent BioSciences LLC, Arysta LifeScience Corporation
Agricultural Microbial Market research 2019 confers the complete estimation of Agricultural Microbial market inclusive of a rival study of high market competitors, Agricultural Microbial Business development, depletion volume, Agricultural Microbial market drivers and restraints, future route for the new comer in planning their Agricultural Microbial business policies. The motive of Agricultural Microbial market report is to acknowledge current evolution trends, succeeding opportunities, identifying the arising application sectors around Agricultural Microbial business.
Global Agricultural Microbials Market Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, Protozoa), Function (Crop protection, Soil amendment), Crop Type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Other crops), Applications (Seed treatment, Soil treatment, Foliar spray, Post-harvest), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global agricultural Microbials market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of organic farming practices and rising need of residue-free crop protection items.
Market Definition:
Agricultural Microbials are referred to organisms, primarily fungi, viruses, bacteria and protozoa. These Agricultural Microbials helps in preventing the loss of necessary nutrients such as potassium, nitrogen, phosphorous and Sulphur so as to improve the soil quality. They also help to increase the crop productivity by limiting the plant diseases.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global agricultural microbial market are
Bayer AG,
Syngenta,
BASF SE,
DowDuPont,
Certis USA LLC,
Marrone Bio Innovations,
Valent BioSciences LLC,
Arysta LifeScience Corporation,
Koppert B.V.,
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.,
ChemChina,
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,
LALLEMAND Inc.,
Verdesian Life Sciences,
Indigo Ag Inc.,
Precision Laboratories LLC,
GSFC,
Novozymes,
Isagro and Monsanto Company.
Target Audience:
- Key manufacturers of microbial pesticides, microbial fertilizers, and microbial bio-stimulants
- Key companies in the agricultural biologicals market
- Traders, distributors, and suppliers in this market
- Technology providers to agricultural microbial companies
- Farmer’s organizations and crop protection product manufacturers
- Associations and industry bodies such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bio-pesticide Industry Alliance (BPIA), International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association (IBMA), and Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO)
- Concerned government authorities, commercial R&D institutions, and other regulatory bodies
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in this Market
4.2 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Function & Region
4.3 North America: Agricultural Microbials Market, By Crop Type & Country
4.4 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Type & Region
4.5 Market Share: Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.4 Regulatory Framework
6 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bacteria
6.3 Fungi
6.4 Viruses
6.5 Protozoa
7 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Soil Amendment
7.3 Crop Protection
8 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cereals & Grains
8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
8.4 Fruits & Vegetables
8.5 Others
9 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Mode of Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Foliar Spray
9.3 Soil Treatment
9.4 Seed Treatment
9.5 Post-Harvest
10 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Formulation
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dry
10.3 Liquid
11 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Rankings
12.3 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis) *
13.1 Syngenta,
13.3 Monsanto Bioag Alliance
13.4 BASF SE
13.5 Dowdupont
13.6 Certis USA LLC
13.7 Marrone Bio Innovations
13.8 Valent Biosciences LLC
13.9 Arysta Lifescience Corporation
13.10 Koppert B.V.
13.11 Bioworks, Inc.
13.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
“ * The companies listed are a representative sample of the market’s ecosystem and in no particular order”
*Details on Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Data Bridge Market Research View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.
14 Appendix
14.1 Knowledge Store: Data Bridge Market Research Subscription Portal
14.2 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence
14.3 Available Customizations
14.4 Related Reports
14.5 Author Details
Competitive Analysis:
Global agricultural microbial market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agricultural microbial market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing number of organic farming techniques is driving the market growth
- Target specificity related with microbial pesticides is also expected to boost the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lower shelf life of microbes is expected to restrain the market demand
- Lower adoption rate and high application costs of microbial is also expected to hamper the market growth
How Will This Agricultural Microbials Report Benefit You?
- Producing Agricultural Microbials significance for the prospect, attracting status for the existing giants in addition to the newest entrants
- Understanding the Agricultural Microbials market outlook
- It provides go-to-market Agricultural Microbials strategy to market along with additional competitions that make it a beneficial report
- Know the global Agricultural Microbials market scenario of this while the report provides historical statistics about the industry growth and future projections
- The customized Agricultural Microbials market sections according to geographic places, countries and different manufacturers of the industry
- Advancement Agricultural Microbials opportunities and predict buyers will prompt the assortment of revenue
- The skillful elements, for example, industry manufacturing network analysis, revise product launch events, growth and risk factors may help in forecast feasibility analysis
- Comprehensive Agricultural Microbials growth of market players which will help comprehend customer requirements and market extent
