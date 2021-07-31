Animal Feed Market Insight 2025: With ADDCON GROUP GMBH, Adisseo, France S.A.S., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Biomin Holdings Gmbh, Cargill, Hansen And Other

The total worth of the animal feed was approximately USD 6.10 billion in the past year and global animal feed market is expected to reach 20.97 kilo tons by 2025, from 16.95 kilo tons in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Animal feed plays is an important part of the food chain and has consequences for the composition and quality of the livestock products for example milk, meat and eggs which are consumed by the people.

The food industry is expected to face the challenge of feeding more than 9 billion people by 2050, which is going to offer an opportunity for the animal feed industry.

The population growth will lead to increased demand, as the consumers are demanding more protein rich food especially in developing countries.

The Animal Feed report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global market are –

ADDCON GROUP GMBH

Adisseo France S.A.S.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

BASF SE

Biomin Holdings Gmbh

Cargill

Hansen

Danisco (DuPont Danisco Animal Nutrition)

DSM

Elanco Animal Health

Evonik Industries

Kemin Industries

Novozymes

Novus International Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Amco Protiens

Prinova Group LLC

Covington & Burling LLP.

More

The global animal feed market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes animal feed market shares of animal feed market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Development of new technologies along with constant improvements in the formulations of finished products

Changing regulatory trends are directing industry growth

Recent epidemic outbreaks and decreasing the quality of meat

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market Segmentation: Global Animal Feed Market

The global animal feed market is segmented based on product, Livestock, and geographical segments.

Based on product, the global animal feed market is segmented into

Antibiotic

Vitamin

Antioxidants

Amino acids

Feed enzymes

Feed acidifiers and others

On the basis of Livestock, the global animal feed market is classified into

Pork/swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture and others

Based on geography the global animal feed market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

