ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) CHIPS 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 54.25% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips market 2017

AI is a branch of science that deals with making machines, computer, software, and computer operated robot to think intelligently for finding solutions to complex problems in the same way how human brain thinks. It is applied to projects that require human intellectual capabilities such as generalization, reasoning, and learning and discovering meaning from past experiences. The development of AI was with the intention of making similar intelligence for machines that is there in humans.

The analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence chips market to grow at a CAGR of 54.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial intelligence chips market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of AI chips to different applications segments including automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584700-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

• Google

• Intel

• NVIDIA

Other prominent vendors

• Baidu

• Graphcore

• Qualcomm

Market driver

• Increasing implementation of AI in robotics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled workforce for development of AI algorithms

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Quantum computing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1584700-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

• Intelligence components of AI

• Real-life applications of AI

• Technology landscape

• End-users

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• AI chips market in Americas

• AI chips market in EMEA

• AI chips market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• UK

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities

• Quantum computing

• M&A

• Investment in AI startups

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

• Google

• Intel

• NVIDIA

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com