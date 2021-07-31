ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Athletic Footwear is designed and manufactured according to the sports characteristics of the people to participate in. The soles of the Athletic Footwear are different with the ordinary shoes, which can play a buffer role to prevent the injuring. Therefore, the performance of Athletic Footwear soles and uppers material determines the ability of its injury prevention. In the production of the Athletic Footwear, raw materials, production processes have determined the quality of Athletic Footwear.

As global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Athletic Footwear industry in continuous demand growth on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Athletic Footwear industry, the current demand for Athletic Footwear product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Low quality Athletic Footwear products on the market do not sell well; Athletic Footwear’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Athletic Footwear industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

With more and more enterprise entering the Athletic Footwear industry, the competition is fierce; people pay more attention on the quality of the Athletic Footwear, therefore, the material development of the Athletic Footwear is the opportunity for the Athletic Footwear brand.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Athletic Footwear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Athletic Footwear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Athletic Footwear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NIKE

Adidas Group

Puma

New Balance

Asics

Skecher

K-Swiss

MIZUNO

KAPPA

Merrell

Vibram

LI-NING

ANTA

XTEP

361°

PEAK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Football Athletic Footwear

Basketball Athletic Footwear

Other Athletic Footwear

Segment by Application

Professional Athletic Footwear

Amateur Athletic Footwear

