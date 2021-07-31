Balloon Catheter Market Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast by Micro-Port Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, Tokai Medical Products Inc.

Balloon Catheter are an innovative medical device that comprises guidewire and catheter, which is inserted into the femoral artery in the leg or sometimes into the radial artery in the arm to treat constricted blood vessels. Balloon catheter also includes minimally-invasive procedure for opening blocked or narrowed coronary arteries caused by coronary arteries disease (CAD).

Balloon Catheter Market accounted to USD 9,805 million growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast to 2024.

Global Balloon Catheter Market Product Type (Normal Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, Scoring Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Stent Graft Balloon Catheter); Raw Material (Polyurethane, Nylon, Others); Indication (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease); End-Users (Public Hospitals & Private Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

You have to check this link for free sample report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-balloon-catheter-market

Major Market Competitors:

Global Balloon Catheter market is dominated by Boston Scientific Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Cordis Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical Inc, Micro-Port Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, Tokai Medical Products Inc., QX Medical LLC, Meril Life Pvt. Ltd., Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Ltd, Cardionovum GmbH, and Biotronik Inc, and. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The Balloon Catheter market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Balloon Catheter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

To Request for TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-balloon-catheter-market

Table of Contents:

Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

Market Purview

Report Description

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Global Balloon Catheters Market, By Material Type

Introduction

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Global Balloon Catheters Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Analyst Views

Section

Research Methodology

About us and Services

*Browse 90 market data tables and 40 figures on “Balloon Catheters Market – Global forecast to 2024”.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Increase in surgical procedures

Growing healthcare expenditure

Increasing geriatric population

Favorable reimbursements

Market Segmentation:

By product, the market for Balloon Catheter is segmented into Normal Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, Scoring Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Stent Graft Balloon Catheter.

By raw material, the Balloon Catheter market is segmented into Polyurethane, Nylon, Others. By indication, the Balloon Catheter market is segmented into Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease.

By end user, the Balloon Catheter market is segmented into Public Hospitals & Private Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories. On the basis of geography, Balloon Catheter market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

More information for Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-balloon-catheter-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]