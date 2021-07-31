Balloon Catheter Market Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast by Micro-Port Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, Tokai Medical Products Inc.
Balloon Catheter are an innovative medical device that comprises guidewire and catheter, which is inserted into the femoral artery in the leg or sometimes into the radial artery in the arm to treat constricted blood vessels. Balloon catheter also includes minimally-invasive procedure for opening blocked or narrowed coronary arteries caused by coronary arteries disease (CAD).
Balloon Catheter Market accounted to USD 9,805 million growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast to 2024.
Global Balloon Catheter Market Product Type (Normal Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, Scoring Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Stent Graft Balloon Catheter); Raw Material (Polyurethane, Nylon, Others); Indication (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease); End-Users (Public Hospitals & Private Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Major Market Competitors:
Global Balloon Catheter market is dominated by Boston Scientific Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Cordis Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical Inc, Micro-Port Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, Tokai Medical Products Inc., QX Medical LLC, Meril Life Pvt. Ltd., Hexacath, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Ltd, Cardionovum GmbH, and Biotronik Inc, and. among others.
Competitive Analysis:
The Balloon Catheter market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Balloon Catheter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
- Increase in surgical procedures
- Growing healthcare expenditure
- Increasing geriatric population
- Favorable reimbursements
Market Segmentation:
- By product, the market for Balloon Catheter is segmented into Normal Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, Scoring Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Stent Graft Balloon Catheter.
- By raw material, the Balloon Catheter market is segmented into Polyurethane, Nylon, Others. By indication, the Balloon Catheter market is segmented into Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease.
- By end user, the Balloon Catheter market is segmented into Public Hospitals & Private Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories. On the basis of geography, Balloon Catheter market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
