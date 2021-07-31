Basic Petrochemical – Global and China Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Basic Petrochemical Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Basic Petrochemical Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Basic Petrochemical Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies Basic Petrochemical in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (ExxonMobil)

Sinopec Limited (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

Royal Dutch Shell

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Mehtanol

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Transportation

Construction

Agriculture

Electronics

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Basic Petrochemical Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Basic Petrochemical

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Basic Petrochemical

1.1.1 Definition of Basic Petrochemical

1.1.2 Specifications of Basic Petrochemical

1.2 Classification of Basic Petrochemical

1.2.1 Ethylene

1.2.2 Propylene

1.2.3 Butadiene

1.2.4 Benzene

1.2.5 Toluene

1.2.6 Xylene

1.2.7 Mehtanol

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Applications of Basic Petrochemical

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Basic Petrochemical

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Basic Petrochemical

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Basic Petrochemical

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Basic Petrochemical

…..

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Basic Petrochemical

8.1 SABIC

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 SABIC 2016 Basic Petrochemical Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 SABIC 2016 Basic Petrochemical Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 2016 Basic Petrochemical Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 2016 Basic Petrochemical Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Exxon Mobil Corp. (ExxonMobil)

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corp. (ExxonMobil) 2016 Basic Petrochemical Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corp. (ExxonMobil) 2016 Basic Petrochemical Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Sinopec Limited (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Sinopec Limited (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation) 2016 Basic Petrochemical Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Sinopec Limited (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation) 2016 Basic Petrochemical Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Royal Dutch Shell

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell 2016 Basic Petrochemical Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell 2016 Basic Petrochemical Business Region Distribution Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Basic Petrochemical Market

9.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Basic Petrochemical Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Basic Petrochemical Consumption Forecast

9.3 Basic Petrochemical Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Basic Petrochemical Market Trend (Application)

