Basketball Shoes Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

Basketball shoes are very specialized form of footwear that has been designed specifically for an intense sport. Basketball players are constantly starting and stopping, running, jumping, and quickly changing directions, and they have to have shoes that can keep up with those strenuous demands. Good basketball shoes will offer shock absorption, foot support, durability, and ankle stability, all while remaining extremely flexible and allowing the feet to breathe.
With constant jumping, starting and stopping, basketball shoes are designed to act as shock absorbers and provide ankle stability with the flexibility to allow players to move laterally. As such, basketball shoes are much bulkier than running shoes.
The technical barriers of basketball shoe products are relatively low, while there are many other factors impacting the market growth, such as the increasing of raw Material prices, brand competition, new design trends and rising discretionary spending among the expanding base of middle class population. Other major factors driving growth in the market include rise of smart concepts such as connected fabrics, footwear internet of things and material innovations including leather alternatives derived from fruit, palm, mushroom, pineapple and sericin. 3D printing is increasingly becoming mainstay of shoe manufacturing with the technology enabling manufacturers to cope with the overwhelming demand for a wide variety of shoe designs and mass customization.
There are three distinct types of basketball shoes: high-tops, mid-tops and low-tops. Each type of shoe showcases distinct advantages. High-tops provide the best ankle support, but are the heaviest type of basketball shoe. This can decrease speed-burst ability needed for fast-break situations. Mid-top sneakers stop at ankle level, enabling players to leverage added movement, but this type of shoe provides less stability than high-tops. Low-tops provide the least amount of ankle support, but are the lightest type of sneaker. Low-top basketball shoes will allow players to best take advantage of speed and quickness. A good pair of basketball shoes will help players advance their skill set and decrease the chance for injury. The demand for high-quality basketball shoes is immense, which is why most performance sneakers are expensive and available in limited supply. An average pair of performance basketball shoes will range from $100 to $150. Some high-end sneakers, like the Air Jordan XX8, cost a few hundred dollars. The best basketball shoes ultimately supply players with added ankle support, durability and traction.
In APAC basketball shoes market, China acts as the biggest market, with a consumption share of 51.83% in 2016, followed by Japan and Southeast Asia. In the past few years, the price of basketball shoes gradually increased and the price may keep increasing with the increasing price of raw material and Innovation products. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of basketball shoes. To some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
According to this study, over the next five years the Basketball Shoes market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Basketball Shoes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Basketball Shoes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Basketball Shoes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
High-tops Basketball Shoes
Mid-tops Basketball Shoes
Low-tops Basketball Shoes
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Competition
Amateur Sports
Daily Wear
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nike
Adidas
PEAK
ANTA
Lining
Under Armour
Air Jordan
Reebok
ERKE
XTEP
VOIT
361°
Mizuno
Qiaodan
ASICS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
2019-2024 Global Basketball Shoes Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
3 Global Basketball Shoes by Players
3.1 Global Basketball Shoes Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Basketball Shoes Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Basketball Shoes Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Basketball Shoes Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Basketball Shoes Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Basketball Shoes Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Basketball Shoes Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Basketball Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Basketball Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Basketball Shoes Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
11 Global Basketball Shoes Market Forecast
11.1 Global Basketball Shoes Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Basketball Shoes Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Basketball Shoes Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Basketball Shoes Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Basketball Shoes Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Basketball Shoes Forecast by Application
Continued…………………….
