Beauty Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles by Procter & Gamble, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, CM International S.A., doctor stech, iBeauty Machine

Beauty is the most important and impressive characteristic of any of the individual. Rise in skin and hair problems, growing aging populace, reduced skin elasticity, sunburns, increased the demand of beauty devices. UV radiations, environmental pollution and microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi causes wide range of skin diseases which have to be cured before spreading. Beauty devices are proving extremely beneficial in the treatment of the above-mentioned dermatological conditions.

Global Beauty Devices Market Product Type (Skin Care {Cleansing devices, Acne devices, Light therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, Oxygen & steamer devices} Hair Care {Hair removal devices, Hair growth devices, Hair Styling Devices}), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Skin and Beauty Clinics, Cosmetic Centers), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global beauty devices market accounted to USD 27.8 billion growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast to 2024.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global beauty devices market are

Procter & Gamble, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, CM International S.A., doctor stech, iBeauty Machine, Japan Gals co.ltd., Tech4beauty International, SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Termosalud, Silkn.com, Syneron Medical Ltd, RÖS’S, Healux Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Photomedax Inc., NuFACE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tria, Grandway beauty, LUMSAIL and Thrice corporation among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global beauty devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global beauty devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in geriatric population.

Increase in demand for anti-aging products and devices.

Rising Lifestyle Quotient.

Increasing Number of Procedures.

Reduced Time and Risk.

Growing technological advancement.

Market Segmentation:

The global beauty devices market is segmented by product type into skin care and hair care. Skin care is further segmented into cleansing devices, acne devices, light therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, oxygen & steamer devices. Hair Care is further segmented into hair removal devices, hair growth devices and hair styling devices.

By End User the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, dermatology clinics, skin & beauty clinics, and cosmetic centers.

On the basis of geography, global beauty devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Beauty Devices Industry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Beauty Devices Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

This study is tremendously useful textual document with inclusion of extensive market data in relation with the remarkable rudiments and subdivision of the “Beauty Devices Market” that are likely to impact the growth circumstances of the industry. The study may splendidly assist professionals and decision makers to address the glitches and to gain help from highly competitive “Beauty Devices Market”.

