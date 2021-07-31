Birth Control Devices Market Analysis on Distribution Channel, Demographic and Competitive Landscape 2019

Birth Control or Contraceptive Device Market Share, Area, Business Potentials, Upcoming Trends, Revenue to the Competitors, Past Falls and Must Future Steps Analysis Report with forecast information to 2024

Birth Control – Contraceptive Devices market accounted to USD 12.2 billion in 2016 which is to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Major Market Competitors in Birth Control Devices Market:

Some of the major players operating in global contraceptive devices market are

Bayer HealthCare AG Medisafe Distribution Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Medicines360 Pace Pharmaceuticals Actavis Church & Dwight.Co Cooper Surgical Mayer Laboratories Merck & Co Reckitt Benckiser Pfizer are among others.

Benefits of contraceptive devices market:

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants In contraceptive devices Industry

Drivers and restrains of the pharmaceutical market

Key developments in the market

Contraceptive devices Market volume

CAGR value for the forecast period 2019-2024

The global birth control devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global contraceptive devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints: Global Birth Control Devices Market

Increasing Global Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Increasing awareness for contraceptives worldwide

Rise in need to reduce unwanted pregnancy

Technological advances in contraceptive methods

Upsurge in government and NGO initiatives promoting contraceptives

Market Segmentation:

By product the market for global contraceptive devices market is segmented into Male contraceptive devices, Female contraceptive devices, Contraceptive Sponges, Contraceptive Diaphragms, Contraceptive Patches, Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants, Non-Surgical Permanent Contraceptive Devices, and Contraceptive Vaginal Rings. The female contraceptive devices are further segmented into Female Condoms and Intrauterine Devices.

By end-user the global contraceptive devices market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Homecare.

On the basis of geography, global contraceptive devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

