Bulletproof Glass Market Business Intelligence With Şişecam, Smartglass International, Scheuten, NSG Pilkington, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Asahi Glass Co. And Other
Global Bulletproof Glass Market accounted for USD 3.5 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. In terms of production side, this report researches the Bulletproof Glass capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
Major players in Bulletproof Glass Market have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. The Global Bulletproof Glass Market is consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of players concentrated in few countries. Some of the major players in the Bulletproof Glass Market include
- Asahi Glass , Ltd
- China Specialty Glass AG
- Nippon Sheet , Ltd.
- National Glass
- SCHOTT
- PPG Industries
- Şişecam
- Smartglass International
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc.,
- W. Price Security,
- Saint-Gobain S.A.,
- Consolidated Glass Holdings, Inc. and many more.
Bulletproof glasses are constructed using layers of various laminated glasses. Experts believe that more the layers, higher is the protection.
- Bulletproof glasses are used in residential construction, commercial facilities, financial institutions, and transaction products.
- The military segment witnesses the major use of bulletproof glasses.
Major Market Drivers : Global Bulletproof Glass Market
- Increasing sales of luxury cars
- Militarization of the law enforcement agencies of different countries
- Increasing automotive and commercial applications of bulletproof glass
Market Restraint : Global Bulletproof Glass Market
- Declining defense budgets of developed economies
Market Segmentation: Global Bulletproof Glass Market
- The bulletproof glass market is segmented on the basis of security levels into
- Security Level 1
- Security Level 2
- Security Level 3
- Security Level 4 To 8
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- Government & Law Enforcements
- Defense & VIP Vehicles
- ATM Booths & Teller Stations
- Cash-In-Transit Vehicles
- Commercial Buildings, Others
- Defense & VIP vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest demand from the automotive sector over the forecast period.
- On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- Construction
- Automotive
- Banking & finance
- Military, and other
- On the basis of geography, the bulletproof glass market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.
