Bulletproof Glass Market Business Intelligence With Şişecam, Smartglass International, Scheuten, NSG Pilkington, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Asahi Glass Co. And Other

Global Bulletproof Glass Market accounted for USD 3.5 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. In terms of production side, this report researches the Bulletproof Glass capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

Major players in Bulletproof Glass Market have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. The Global Bulletproof Glass Market is consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of players concentrated in few countries. Some of the major players in the Bulletproof Glass Market include

Asahi Glass , Ltd

China Specialty Glass AG

Nippon Sheet , Ltd.

National Glass

SCHOTT

PPG Industries

Şişecam

Smartglass International

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.,

W. Price Security,

Saint-Gobain S.A.,

Consolidated Glass Holdings, Inc. and many more.

Bulletproof glasses are constructed using layers of various laminated glasses. Experts believe that more the layers, higher is the protection.

Bulletproof glasses are used in residential construction, commercial facilities, financial institutions, and transaction products.

The military segment witnesses the major use of bulletproof glasses.

Major Market Drivers : Global Bulletproof Glass Market

Increasing sales of luxury cars

Militarization of the law enforcement agencies of different countries

Increasing automotive and commercial applications of bulletproof glass

Market Restraint : Global Bulletproof Glass Market

Declining defense budgets of developed economies

Market Segmentation: Global Bulletproof Glass Market

The bulletproof glass market is segmented on the basis of security levels into Security Level 1 Security Level 2 Security Level 3 Security Level 4 To 8

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Government & Law Enforcements Defense & VIP Vehicles ATM Booths & Teller Stations Cash-In-Transit Vehicles Commercial Buildings, Others

Defense & VIP vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest demand from the automotive sector over the forecast period.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into Construction Automotive Banking & finance Military, and other



On the basis of geography, the bulletproof glass market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

