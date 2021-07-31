Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Manufacturers With Production, Price Analysis By 2025 With Royal Tencate N.V., Teijin Limited, Cytec, Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Gurit Holding AG & More

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-carbon-prepreg-market

The carbon fiber prepreg Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally. Major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Carbon fiber prepreg has a high strength-to-weight ratio, high resistance to corrosion, fatigue, and fire. It is created by pre-impregnating fibers, including glass, carbon, and aramid, onto a matrix material. Some of the major players in carbon fiber prepreg market include

Cytec Solvay Group

Hexcel Corporation

Royal Tencate N.V.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

SGL Group

Axiom Materials

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Park Electrochemical Corporation

HC Composite

Others: Kineco Pvt. Ltd., Unicarbon, Zyvex Technologies, TCR Composites, PRF Composite Materials, Triple H Composites, GMS Composites, Dexcraft H.C., Cedar Composites and many more.

There is a growing demand for carbon fiber prepreg in aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & leisure and wind energy sectors which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising use of prepregs by major aircraft manufacturers

Rising demand from the wind energy

Increasing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive sector

Market Restraint:

High production & processing costs

Segmentation:

The carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented on the basis of resin type into

Epoxy Resin

Phenolic Resin

Bmi Resin

Cyanate Ester Resin

Thermoplastic Resin

Other Resins

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented

Hot melt process

Solvent dip process

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into

Aerospace & defense,

Automotive

Sports & leisure

Wind energy and others

On the basis of geography, the carbon fiber prepreg market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

