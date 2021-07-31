Coating Additives Market Drivers by Top Comprehensive Study BASF, Clariant, IFC Coating, ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BYK Additives & Instruments, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG
This report provides in depth study of “Global Coating Additives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Global Coating Additives Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the Global Coating Additives Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Global Coating Additives Market development in North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Global Coating Additives Market,
- By Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, Others),
- By Function (Anti-foaming and Others),
- By Formulation (Water-Borne and Others),
- By End-User Industry (Residential & Commercial Buildings and Others),
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increase in infrastructure of building & construction industry
- Rise in automotive industry
- Unstable prices of raw materials
- Increased demand of eco-friendly paints
- Increased in R&D activities
- Strict regulatory scenario
Major Market Competitors:
Some of the major players operating in the global coating additives market are:-
- BASF,
- Clariant, IFC Coating,
- ALTANA,
- allnex group,
- AkzoNobel N.V.,
- Arkema Group,
- Ashland Inc.,
- BYK Additives & Instruments,
- The DOW Chemical Company,
- Solvay S.A.,
- Evonik Industries AG,
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.,
- Eastman Chemical Company,
- Elementis PLC,
- The Lubrizol Corporation,
- Michelman, Inc.,
- Croda International Plc,
- Cytec Industries Inc.,
- Angus Chemical Company,
- Lonza Group,
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.,
- Cabot Corp.,
- Cytec Industries Inc.,
- Daikin Industries Ltd.,
- Dynea among others.
Competitive Analysis:
Global Coating Additives Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coating additives for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
