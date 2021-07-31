Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Emerging Trends, Analysis by Top Competitors (Brain Resource Company (BRC), NeuroCog Trials, CRF Health, Cambridge Cognition Ltd, ERT Clinical, CogniFit, Cogstate Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Brackets, ProPhase, LLC., Pearson Education)

The report is an encapsulation of all the data a new player needs in order to excel the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market, like the company profiles of the top players and brands that are dominating the market. The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is a synopsis to the study of Healthcare IT industry and the report also provides valuable insights about the leading drivers, upcoming trends, applications and challenges, determined by our Experts. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market and is provide valuable insights impacting the growth of this market across the globe. SWOT analysis is the method to tell any market’s strengths and weaknesses (i.e. drivers and restrains) so that you know on what to stick and what to avoid, Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report not only consists of SWOT analysis but also provides with the CAGR value fluctuation on the Forecast period of 2018-2025.

Cognitive Assessment and Training is a technique of assessing the IQ or level of intelligence, perceptual abilities, verbal and non-verbal skills along with other parameters. This test is used in order to detect cognitive impairment symptoms in patients. The factors which are helping the market to grow are increasing geriatric population, increasing awareness for brain fitness, advancement in the technology among others.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market accounted for USD 1.80 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 31.10% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Major Players are:-

CRF Health,

Cambridge Cognition Ltd ERT Clinical,

Cogni Fit,

Brain Resource Company (BRC),

Neuro Cog Trials,

Cogstate Ltd.,

Quest Diagnostics,

Brackets,

Pro Phase,

,

Pearson Education among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Awareness for Brain Fitness

Advancement in Technology

Stringent Government Regulations

Time Constraint in Developing Clinically Validated Brain Fitness Software

Negative Publicity About Brain Training Efficiency

Table of Contents Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component By Product Type By Delivery By Industry Type By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

