Cognitive Services Market Growing at a CAGR of 46.5% by Top Vendors (IBM, Attivio, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Apple Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Nokia., Expert System S.p.A., Verbio Technologies)

Global Cognitive Services Market 2018 comprehensive report about competitive outlook including Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. Report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, new technology adoption, product type and applications, production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin By Regional Outlook and country wise outcome Cognitive Services Global Market 2018 Research report also covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2025.

Global Cognitive Services Market is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025 from USD 18.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cognitive Services Market

The global cognitive Services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of cognitive services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Cognitive Services Market

The renowned players in cognitive services market are

IBM, Attivio,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Nuance Communications, Inc.,

Apple Inc.,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.,

,

Expert System S.p.A.,

Verbio Technologies,

Softweb Solutions Inc,

Folio3 Software Inc.,

Inbenta Technologies Inc.,

Microsoft,

SONY, Inc.,

BMC Software, Inc.,

IPsoft Inc.,

and among others.

Global Cognitive Services Market, By Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing), By Service Type, By Deployment Mode( Cloud and On-Premises), By Application (Marketing Analysis, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Management , Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation Safety and Security Management, Diagnosis and Treatment System) and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Segmentation: Global Cognitive Services Market

The market is based on:-

Technology,

Service Type,

Deployment Mode,

Application And

Geographical Segments.

Based on service type, the market is segmented into:-

Cloud And Web-Based Application Programming Interface,

Data Transformation,

Knowledge Management,

Data Integration And Cognitive Automation,

Cognitive Risk Intelligence,

Consulting and Advisory,

Training and Support,

Communication Monitoring and others.

Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into:-

Cloud and

On-Premises.

Based on application, the market is segmented into:-

Marketing Analysis,

Predictive Maintenance,

Supply Chain Management,

Quality Management Investigation and

Recommendation Safety and Security Management,

Diagnosis and Treatment System.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising growth in aligning organizational core work with business objectives

Growth in data volumes creating demand for cognitive services demand for graphics software in business processes.

Stringent external regulations across regions.

