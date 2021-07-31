Commercial Satellite Imaging Global Market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.6% by 2026
As of 2017, the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging market was at $2,950.23 million. According to the report, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% which will amount to about $8,585.56 million come 2026.
Some of the favorable factors that will contribute to the same are the growth of satellite imagery application, the creation of awareness, support from governments, low prices of satellite imaging solutions and technological developments. Despite that, there are hindrances among them the cost of launching satellites.
As a result of both the cross-border conflicts and the global security issue, the defense sector was the most significant contributor as far as revenue is concerned. Under defense, there has also been geospatial intelligence and mapping services, a real-time situation analysis of borders and the battlefront analysis. All that has provided opportunities that have seen the sector register a significant market.
Because NASA and SpaceX are developing new systems and their existing infrastructure aimed to facilitate space programs, North America is the leading region geographically. That may remain the same due to the huge investments undertaken by the US when it comes to space programs.
Target Audience of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Forecast Report
- Association as well as government bodies.
- Both Manufacturers and Potential Investors
- Exporters, Importers, Distributors, Traders Wholesalers, and
Commercial Satellite Imaging market competition by top manufacturers
Based on aspects such as market share. Revenue, price and production, the leading players include
- BlackSky Global LLC
- Digital Globe Inc.
- European Space Imaging GmbH
- Exelis Inc.
- Galileo Group Inc.
- ImageSat International N.V.
- Planet Labs Inc.
- SkyLab Analytics
- Spaceknow Inc.
- Trimble Navigation Limited and Telespazio
- UrtheCast Corp.
Applications Covered by the Study
- Conservation and Research
- Construction and Development
- Defense and Intelligence
- Disaster management
- Energy & natural resource management
- Geospatial data acquisition and mapping
- Media and Entertainment
- Surveillance & security
- Urban planning & development
End User Covered by the Study
- Civil engineering and archaeology
- Commercial Enterprises
- Defense
- Energy
- Forestry and agriculture
- Government
- Other End Users
Regions Covered by the Study
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America
- US
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa