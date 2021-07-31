Commercial Seaweeds Market at a CAGR of 9.3% by Top Competitors (Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Roullier Group, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Biostadt India Limited, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Brandt)

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market 2018 report gives a brief summary of definitions, applications, types and leading key players of Global Commercial Seaweeds industry. It provides complete, professional, and extensive analysis of Global Commercial Seaweeds Market. key trends, market drivers, standardization, deployment models, challenges, opportunities, circumstances and business competition design is also discussed in the report.

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following past developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely states.

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market is expected to reach USD 22.32 billion by 2025, from USD 13.90 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company,

Cargill Incorporated,

Roullier Group,

Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg,

Biostadt India Limited,

Acadian Seaplants Limited,

Brandt,

CP Kelco,

Gelymar,

Seasol International Pvt. Ltd,

Aquatic Chemicals,

Algea AS,

Yan Cheng,

Pacific Harvest,

Chase Organics GB Ltd.,

Mara Seaweed,

CEAMSA,

The Cornish Seaweed Company,

Leili Group,

Irish Seaweeds,

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG),

Annie Chun’s,

Chase Organics,

GimMe Health Foods,

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables,

Ocean Harvest Technology,

Seagreens,

SeaSnax, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market

The global commercial seaweeds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial seaweeds for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in applications of commercial seaweeds

Increased demand of seaweeds

Rising awareness of medicinal uses of seaweeds

Usage of seaweed as hydrocolloid and a gelling agent

High content of mercury and arsenic

Rising water population due to seaweed farming

Market Segmentation: Global Commercial Seaweeds Market

The commercial seaweeds market is segmented on the basis of type, form and application.

The market is segmented on the basis of type into brown seaweeds, red seaweeds, green seaweeds, alginate-containing seaweeds, agar-containing seaweeds, and carrageenan-containing seaweeds.

The market is segmented on the basis of form into liquid, powdered and flakes.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into direct food, textile, food additive, pharma & medical, paper, animal feed, fertilizer and others.

Based on geography the global commercial seaweeds market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

