Companion Diagnostics – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Companion Diagnostics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Companion Diagnostics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Companion Diagnostics market, analyzes and researches the Companion Diagnostics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Biomérieux
Biogenex Laboratories
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare
Myriad Genetics, Inc
Qiagen N.V
Roche Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
R-Biopharm AG
Cypher Genomics
Flagship Biosciences
Applied Proteomics
Ignyta, Inc
Madison Vaccines, Inc
Ventana Medical Systems, Inc
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Sequencing-based
In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
Others
Market segment by Application, Companion Diagnostics can be split into
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Gastric Cancer
Others
Table of Contents
Global Companion Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Companion Diagnostics
1.1 Companion Diagnostics Market Overview
1.1.1 Companion Diagnostics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
2 Global Companion Diagnostics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Companion Diagnostics Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Biomérieux
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Biogenex Laboratories
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Danaher Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 GE Healthcare
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Myriad Genetics, Inc
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Qiagen N.V
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Roche Diagnostics
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Companion Diagnostics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 R-Biopharm AG
3.12 Cypher Genomics
3.13 Flagship Biosciences
3.14 Applied Proteomics
3.15 Ignyta, Inc
3.16 Madison Vaccines, Inc
3.17 Ventana Medical Systems, Inc
4 Global Companion Diagnostics Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Companion Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Companion Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Companion Diagnostics in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Companion Diagnostics
