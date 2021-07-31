Conductive Textiles Market Opportunities 2025 – HFC Shielding, Bekaert, 3M, Eeonyx, V Techinical Textiles Inc, Temas Engineering, Metal Textiles, Tibtech Innovations, KGS Diamond, Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd. and many more

Global Conductive Textiles Market accounted for USD 1.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Conductive Textiles Market,

By Fabric Type (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, Wool),

By Type (Woven Conductive Textiles, Non-Woven Conductive Textiles, Knitted Conductive Textiles)

By Application (Military & Defense, Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Consumer Electronics, others) – Industry Trends and Forecast

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness for conductive textiles

Growing demand from military and healthcare sector

Research and development funding

High cost of production

Incompatibility of manufacturing practices

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in conductive textiles market include:-

Toray Industries Inc.,

Laird PLC,

Seiren Co. Ltd.,

Bekaert,

Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd.,

Emei Group,

Sheildex Trading Inc.,

AiQ Smart Clothing,

Holland Shielding System,

MarKTek Inc.,

Coatex Industries,

Swift Textile Metalizing LLC,

Jarden Applied Materials,

HFC Shielding,

3M,

Eeonyx,

V Techinical Textiles Inc,

Temas Engineering,

Metal Textiles,

Tibtech Innovations,

KGS Diamond,

Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd. and

many more.

Global Conductive Textiles Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

