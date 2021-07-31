Defence Vehicle Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
Description:
Defence armored vehicles are used by combatants in war zones or hostile environments to deter enemy attacks and to engage in direct attacks on enemy troops. Such vehicles are shielded with armors, as well as feature operational mobilities and tactical offensive and defensive capabilities.
North Americal is estimated to dominated the market and is projected to hold the biggest market share during the forecast period.
The global Defence Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Defence Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defence Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BAE Systems
General Dynamics Land Systems
Lockheed Martin
Oshkosh
Rheinmetall
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Infantry fighting vehicle
Main battle tank
Armored personnel carrier
Tactical trucks
Others
Segment by Application
Military
Defence
Others
