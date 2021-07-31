Defibrillators Market to continue its growth of CAGR 6.9% by 2024

The defibrillators industry is witnessing the recent waves of premiumization characterized by the rising affinity toward defibrillators products that are at higher side of the price spectrum. The allure of an assortment of products to be used across a vast spectrum of consumers has opened up altogether new avenue in the defibrillators market. According to this report, defibrillators market will spawn into a multi-million dollar market and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Market Analysis:-

The defibrillators market accounted to USD 9.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major players operating in defibrillators devices market are

Stryker Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Cardiac Science Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Jude Medical

Physio-Control International

Livanova PLC among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rising incidences of cardiac diseases

Rapid Growth in Aging Population

Technological advancements in Defibrillators

Increasing awareness about Public-Access Defibrillators

Risks related to Use of Implantable and Automated External Defibrillators

Market Segmentation:

By product, the market for defibrillators devices market is segmented into

implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs)

external defibrillators.

The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment is further segmented into

transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs)

subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs)

The external defibrillators segment is further segmented into

automated external defibrillators (AEDs)

manual external defibrillators

wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs)

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into

hospitals

clinics, & cardiac centers

pre-hospitals

public access markets

home care

alternate care markets

Competitive Analysis:

The defibrillators devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of defibrillators devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

