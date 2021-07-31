Digital Banking Market Competitive Analysis By 2023: Urban FT Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Innofis, Mobilearth, D3 Banking Technology, Alkami, Q2, Misys, SAP

Digital Banking Market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

Digital banking relies on PC or mobile terminals. Digital banking main has the following applications: Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking and Corporate Digital Banking. And SME Digital Banking was the most widely used area which took up about 64.25% of the global total in 2017.

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Urban FT

• Kony

• Backbase

• Technisys

• Infosys

• Digiliti Money

• Innofis

• Mobilearth

• D3 Banking Technology

• Alkami

• Q2

• Misys

• SAP

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Segmentation by product type:

• PC

• Mobile

Segmentation by application:

• Retail Digital Banking

• SME Digital Banking

• Corporate Digital Banking

