Digital Banking Market Comprehensively Analyzing to 2025: Misys, SAP, Kony, Inc., Backbase, Technisys, Infosys and D3 Banking Technology

According to the Digital Banking Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Digital Banking market is a complete background analysis of Digital Banking Industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Digital Banking market.

In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Innofis|CREALOGIX

Mobilearth

Alkami

Q2 Business Capital

Misys

SAP

Urban FT

Kony, Inc.

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

D3 Banking Technology

This report focuses on the Digital Banking in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Market Segment by Type, covers

PC

Mobile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Major Table of Contents: Digital Banking Market

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Digital Banking Industry

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Digital Banking Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.2 Major Region

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Kony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Infosys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Mobilearth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 D3 Banking Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Misys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 SAP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

