DIRECT TO CONSUMER TELEHEALTH SERVICES 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services is doctors diagnose their patients by means of using the remote medical treatment.

Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services changed the traditional the relationship between patients and doctors,growing demand for mobile technology and the Internet, and to the rising popularity of home care patients would promote Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services growth.

In 2018, the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market size was 300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Well

Teladoc, Inc.

CareClix

Doctor on Demand

MD Aligne

MeMD

MDLIVE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Acute Care Applications

Home Health

Consumer Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Web-Based

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.4.4 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Acute Care Applications

1.5.4 Home Health

1.5.5 Consumer Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size

2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 American Well

12.1.1 American Well Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.1.4 American Well Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 American Well Recent Development

12.2 Teladoc, Inc.

12.2.1 Teladoc, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.2.4 Teladoc, Inc. Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Teladoc, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 CareClix

12.3.1 CareClix Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.3.4 CareClix Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CareClix Recent Development

12.4 Doctor on Demand

12.4.1 Doctor on Demand Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.4.4 Doctor on Demand Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Doctor on Demand Recent Development

12.5 MD Aligne

12.5.1 MD Aligne Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.5.4 MD Aligne Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 MD Aligne Recent Development

12.6 MeMD

12.6.1 MeMD Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.6.4 MeMD Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 MeMD Recent Development

12.7 MDLIVE

12.7.1 MDLIVE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction

12.7.4 MDLIVE Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 MDLIVE Recent Development

Continued…..

