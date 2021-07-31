DRONE MAPPING SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS BY TECHNOLOGY, BY APPLICATION, BY END-USE, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 TO 2023
According to this study, over the next five years the Drone Mapping Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Drone Mapping Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drone Mapping Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Drone Mapping Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Open source
Closed source
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Construction
Agriculture
Mining
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Airware, Inc.
3D Robotics
Dreamhammer Inc.
Drone Volt
Dronedeploy Inc.
ESRI
Pix4D
Precisionhawk Inc.
Sensefly Ltd.
Skyward Io
Delta Drone
AeroVironment
VIATechnik
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Drone Mapping Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Drone Mapping Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Drone Mapping Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Drone Mapping Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Drone Mapping Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Drone Mapping Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Open source
2.2.2 Closed source
2.3 Drone Mapping Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Drone Mapping Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Construction
2.4.2 Agriculture
2.4.3 Mining
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Drone Mapping Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Drone Mapping Software by Players
3.1 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Drone Mapping Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Drone Mapping Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Airware, Inc.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Airware, Inc. Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Airware, Inc. News
11.2 3D Robotics
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.2.3 3D Robotics Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 3D Robotics News
11.3 Dreamhammer Inc.
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Dreamhammer Inc. Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dreamhammer Inc. News
11.4 Drone Volt
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Drone Volt Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Drone Volt News
11.5 Dronedeploy Inc.
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Dronedeploy Inc. Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Dronedeploy Inc. News
11.6 ESRI
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.6.3 ESRI Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ESRI News
11.7 Pix4D
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Pix4D Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Pix4D News
11.8 Precisionhawk Inc.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Precisionhawk Inc. Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Precisionhawk Inc. News
11.9 Sensefly Ltd.
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Sensefly Ltd. Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Sensefly Ltd. News
11.10 Skyward Io
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Drone Mapping Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Skyward Io Drone Mapping Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Skyward Io News
11.11 Delta Drone
11.12 AeroVironment
……Continued
